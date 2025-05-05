China beats S. Korea to clinch 14th Sudirman Cup title

Xinhua) 10:24, May 05, 2025

Team members of China celebrate after winning the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

XIAMEN, China, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China clinched the 2025 Sudirman Cup title after beating South Korea 3-1 in the final here on Sunday.

China has won the biennial badminton mixed team world championship 14 times since Indonesia was crowned in the first edition in 1989. South Korea triumphed four times.

In the mixed doubles, the first duel of the best-of-five final, China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping beat Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung 21-16 in the first game, but the South Korean pair recovered in the second with a 21-17 win. However, Feng and Huang took the deciding one 21-15.

"Two years ago, our teammates Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong did very well in the final match. We learned a lot in this year's matches. I think I performed perfectly and Huang is still passionate," Feng told Xinhua.

Huang praised her partner Feng with the word "perfect," saying, "he grows a lot and deals with some deciding points very reasonably."

In the following women's singles, China's Wang Zhiyi lost to World No. 1 An Se-young 21-17, 21-16.

"I had a mix feeling with nervousness and excitement because this is the first time I played in the Sudirman Cup final," said Wang.

"Today I played the basic tactics we prepared, but I made a lot of mistakes," the world No. 2 added.

China's Shi Yuqi had a comfortable win over Jeon Hyeok-jin 21-5, 21-5 in the men's singles, giving China a 2-1 lead over South Korea.

"I feel my condition is getting better game by game. Although my opponent's world ranking is relatively low, I remember that I had a struggling match in the last Thomas Cup. So I went all out," Shi said.

Olympic women's doubles silver medalists Tan Ning and Liu Shengshu sealed the victory for China after defeating world No. 3 Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee 21-14, 21-17.

Wang Zhiyi of China competes in the women's singles match against An Se Young of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Zhiyi of China reacts in the women's singles match against An Se Young of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

An Se Young of South Korea walks in before the women's singles match against Wang Zhiyi of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Wang Zhiyi (top) of China greets An Se Young of South Korea after their women's singles match during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (L) of China celebrate after winning the women's doubles match against Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

First place winner team China pose for photograph after the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

First place winner team China celebrate with the trophy on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

First place winner team China celebrate on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

First place winner team China celebrate on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

First place winner team China take selfie on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Third place team South Korea pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Third place team Indonesia pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shi Yuqi (C) of China celebrates with coach after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Shi Yuqi of China competes in the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Liu Shengshu (R)/Tan Ning of China celebrate scoring in the women's doubles match against Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Shi Yuqi of China competes in the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Liu Shengshu (top)/Tan Ning of China celebrate scoring in the women's doubles match against Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (top) of China celebrate after winning the women's doubles match against Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Liu Shengshu (L)/Tan Ning of China celebrate scoring in the women's doubles match against Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

First place winner team China celebrate with the trophy after the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

First place winner team China take selfie on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

First place winner team China celebrate with the trophy on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Shi Yuqi (L) and Wang Chang (R) of China holds the trophy during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

First place winner team China celebrate with the trophy after the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Third place team Japan take selfie on the podium during the awarding ceremony at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liu Shengshu (front)/Tan Ning of China compete in the women's doubles match against Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Seo Seung Jae (R)/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea compete in the mixed doubles match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shi Yuqi (C) of China celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea competes in the men's singles match against Shi Yuqi of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning(R) of China compete in the women's doubles match against Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shi Yuqi of China competes in the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea competes in the men's singles match against Shi Yuqi of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates after winning the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Seo Seung Jae (R)/Chae Yu Jung of South Korea compete in the mixed doubles match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea competes in the men's singles match against Shi Yuqi of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung (L) of South Korea react in the mixed doubles match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shi Yuqi of China competes in the men's singles match against Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (R) of South Korea compete in the women's doubles match against Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea competes in the men's singles match against Shi Yuqi of China during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liu Shengshu (R)/Tan Ning of China compete in the women's doubles match against Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea during the final match between China and South Korea at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

