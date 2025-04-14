Women's doubles final at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo

Xinhua) 13:22, April 14, 2025

Gold medalists Liu Shengshu (1st R)/Tan Ning (2nd R) of China and silver medalists Matsuyama Nami (1st L)/Shida Chiharu of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu (R) of Japan react during the women's doubles final against Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalists Liu Shengshu (L)/Tan Ning of China react during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liu Shengshu (L)/Tan Ning of China compete during the women's doubles final against Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Medalists celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

