Highlights of Badminton Asia Championships 2025

Gao Fangjie of China hits the shuttlecock during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Kim Ga Eun of South Korea at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gao Fangjie of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Kim Ga Eun of South Korea at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gao Fangjie of China eyes on the shuttlecock during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Kim Ga Eun of South Korea at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gao Fangjie (L) of China shakes hands with Kim Ga Eun of South Korea after their women's singles quarterfinal match at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kim Ga Eun of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Gao Fangjie of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China react during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match against Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu (L) of Japan celebrate victory after the mixed doubles quarterfinal match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match against Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

