In pics: Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in China's Ningbo

Xinhua) 15:00, April 09, 2025

Chen Boyang (L)/Liu Yi of China pose after the men's doubles round of 32 match against Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Boyang/Liu Yi (L) of China compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Boyang/Liu Yi (R) of China react during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Boyang/Liu Yi (R) of China compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Boyang (R)/Liu Yi of China compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Boyang/Liu Yi (L) of China compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

