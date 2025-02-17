China edges Japan to reach Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships final

Xinhua) 11:17, February 17, 2025

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Host China is just one step away from defending its title after a narrow 3-2 win over Japan in the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 here on Saturday.

In the mixed doubles, Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito edged young Chinese pair Gao Jiaxuan and Wu Mengying 21-15, 21-16, gaining the opening point for Japan.

"The Japanese players are very experienced and patient. I'm sad that I haven't got any points for my team these days, and I've found what I need to improve," said Wu.

Wu's teammate Xu Wenjing then claimed a 21-16, 21-17 victory over world No. 8 Tomoka Miyazaki in the women's singles to help China tie the game 1-1.

"Honestly speaking, I'm surprised to win the game in straight sets. I was very focused on the court today, and I will always be prepared for the next matches," said 17-year-old Xu.

Then, China's Hu Zhean rallied from one set down to beat Yushi Tanaka 7-21, 21-17, 21-11 in the men's singles, but Japan gained the next point after Arisa Igarashi and Ayako Sakuramoto bested Chen Qingchen and Wang Tingge 21-16, 21-18 in the women's doubles.

In the deciding men's doubles, Chen Xujun and Huang Di fought for 73 minutes to upset Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura 20-22, 21-17, 21-15, sealing the victory for China.

China will next take on Indonesia, who defeated Thailand 3-1 in the other semifinal.

