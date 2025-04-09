Highlights of Badminton Asia Championships 2025

Xinhua) 10:39, April 09, 2025

Cheng Xing (R)/Zhang Chi of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Jafar Hidayatullah/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jafar Hidayatullah (L)/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Dejan Ferdinansyah/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Jafar Hidayatullah/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan (L) of Chinese Taipei compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan of Chinese Taipei at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan of Chinese Taipei at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jiang Zhenbang (R)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jiang Zhenbang (L)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Ye Hong Wei (L)/Nicole Gonzales Chan of Chinese Taipei compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

