Highlights of Badminton Asia Championships 2025
Cheng Xing (R)/Zhang Chi of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Jafar Hidayatullah/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Jafar Hidayatullah (L)/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Dejan Ferdinansyah/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Jafar Hidayatullah/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan (L) of Chinese Taipei compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan of Chinese Taipei at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan of Chinese Taipei at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Jiang Zhenbang (R)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Jiang Zhenbang (L)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Ye Hong Wei (L)/Nicole Gonzales Chan of Chinese Taipei compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photos
