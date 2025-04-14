Badminton Asia Championships 2025: men's singles final

Gold medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn (2nd L) of Thailand, silver medalist Lu Guangzu (1st L) of China, bronze medalists Li Shifeng (2nd R) of China and Loh Kean Yew of Singapore pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand hits a return during the men's singles final against Lu Guangzu of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand hits a return during the men's singles final against Lu Guangzu of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lu Guangzu of China greets the crowd after the men's singles final against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand throws his racket to the crowd after the men's singles final against Lu Guangzu of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lu Guangzu of China hits a return during the men's singles final against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lu Guangzu of China hits a return during the men's singles final against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

