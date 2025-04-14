Highlights of mixed doubles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025

Xinhua) 13:08, April 14, 2025

Gold medalists Tang Chun Man (3rd L)/Tse Ying Suet (4th L) of China's Hong Kong, silver medalists Midorikawa Hiroki (1st L)/Saito Natsu (2nd L) of Japan, bronze medalists Jiang Zhenbang (4th R)/Wei Yaxin (3rd R) of China and Jafar Hidayatullah (2nd R)/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia attend the awarding ceremony for the mixed doubles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Midorikawa Hiroki (R)/Saito Natsu of Japan compete during the mixed doubles final match against Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tang Chun Man (R)/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong celebrate a score during the mixed doubles final match against Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (R) of China's Hong Kong celebrate a score during the mixed doubles final match against Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu (L) of Japan compete during the mixed doubles final match against Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalists Tang Chun Man (3rd L)/Tse Ying Suet (4th L) of China's Hong Kong, silver medalists Midorikawa Hiroki (1st L)/Saito Natsu (2nd L) of Japan, bronze medalists Jiang Zhenbang (4th R)/Wei Yaxin (3rd R) of China and Jafar Hidayatullah (2nd R)/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia pose during the awarding ceremony for the mixed doubles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tang Chun Man (R)/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong compete during the mixed doubles final match against Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalists Tang Chun Man (4th L)/Tse Ying Suet (5th L) of China's Hong Kong, silver medalists Midorikawa Hiroki (2nd L)/Saito Natsu (3rd L) of Japan, bronze medalists Jiang Zhenbang (5th R)/Wei Yaxin (4th R) of China and Jafar Hidayatullah (3rd R)/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu (2nd R) of Indonesia attend the awarding ceremony for the mixed doubles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tang Chun Man (L)/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong compete during the mixed doubles final match against Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tang Chun Man (2nd L)/Tse Ying Suet (2nd R) of China's Hong Kong celebrate with their coach Tan Bin Shen (1st R) after winning the mixed doubles final match against Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalists Tang Chun Man (L)/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong pose during the awarding ceremony for the mixed doubles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tang Chun Man (L)/Tse Ying Suet of China's Hong Kong celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final match against Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

