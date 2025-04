Women's singles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo

Xinhua) 13:15, April 14, 2025

Medalists take selfies during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei of China celerates after winning the women's singles final against Han Yue of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Chen Yufei of China looks at the troghy during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Chen Yufei of China celerates during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Han Yue of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Han Yue of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles final against Chen Yufei of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Chen Yufei (2nd L) and silver medalist Han Yue (1st L) of China, bronze medalists Gao Fangjie (2nd R) of China and Sim Yu Jin of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Han Yue of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Han Yue of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Han Yue of China hits a return during the women's singles final against Chen Yufei of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)