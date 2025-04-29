China, Thailand, South Korea, Chinese Taipei advance to Sudirman Cup knockouts

Xinhua) 10:20, April 29, 2025

Shi Yuqi of China competes in the men's singles match against Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong during the Group A match between China and China's Hong Kong at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

XIAMEN, China, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion China, along with Thailand, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei, secured early passage to the Sudirman Cup knockout stages after dominating their first two group matches on Monday.

In Group A, China rotated its lineup against Hong Kong, China resting all starters except men's singles star Shi Yuqi. Shi endured a grueling battle with Lee Cheuk Yiu, dropping the second set before rallying to win the decider 21-12. The hosts ultimately prevailed 5-0.

"I was completely gassed in the second game," admitted Shi. "I had to keep reminding myself to fight for every point."

Thailand joined China in advancing after blanking African champions Algeria 5-0. The two teams will clash Wednesday to determine the group winner.

In Group B, four-time champion South Korea overcame another men's singles stumble to defeat Canada 4-1, while Chinese Taipei cruised past the Czech Republic 5-0. Both teams secured quarterfinal spots.

In Group C, Japan and Malaysia both won their first group matches with 5-0 victories over Australia and France respectively.

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates after the men's singles match against Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong during the Group A match between China and China's Hong Kong at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong reacts in the men's singles match against Shi Yuqi of China during the Group A match between China and China's Hong Kong at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong competes in the men's singles match against Shi Yuqi of China during the Group A match between China and China's Hong Kong at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Laksika Kanlaha/Phataimas Muenwong (L) of Thailand compete in the women's doubles match against Yasmina Chibah/Linda Mazri of Algeria during the Group A match between Thailand and Algeria at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand competes in the men's singles match against Adel Hamek of Algeria during the Group A match between Thailand and Algeria at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Chiu Hsiang Chieh (R)/Lee Jhe-Huei of Chinese Taipei compete in the men's doubles match against Jiri Kral/Ondrej Kral of the Czech Republic during the Group B match between Chinese Taipei and the Czech Republic at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Ondrej Kral/Tereza Svabikova (R) of the Czech Republic compete in the mixed doubles match against Ye Hong Wei/Hu Ling Fang of Chinese Taipei during the Group B match between the Czech Republic and Chinese Taipei at BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

