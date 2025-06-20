China unveils initiative to safeguard personal information of minors

Xinhua) 10:29, June 20, 2025

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled an initiative to safeguard the personal information of minors, aiming to ensure their healthy growth, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

The initiative details 15 measures across five areas, including boosting industry self-discipline, and developing specialized products and services tailored to the physical and mental characteristics of minors.

It also calls for the clarification of rules on the handling of minors' personal information, and for the establishment of smooth channels for requests related to personal information, corrections and deletions.

Since 2022, the ministry has been developing a dedicated program to strengthen the protection of minors' personal information in the telecommunication and internet sectors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)