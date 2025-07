China sweeps four golds, four silvers at badminton China Open

Xinhua) 08:39, July 28, 2025

Shi Yuqi (R) of China and Wang Zhengxing of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles match between Shi Yuqi of China and Wang Zhengxing of China at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2025. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

CHANGZHOU, China, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China showcased its dominance at the China Open on Sunday, winning four gold and four silver medals in a commanding performance ahead of next month's World Championships.

In the all-Chinese men's singles final, Shi Yuqi rallied to beat unexpected finalist Wang Zhengxing in a spirited match 14-21, 21-14, 21-15. Leveraging his experience, Shi secured his fourth title this season and achieved a rare sweep of all four BWF World Tour Super 1000 events.

"I've never performed well here before due to the drafty conditions," Shi said. "I'm very happy to finally break through."

The women's final saw Wang Zhiyi successfully defend her title with a decisive 21-8, 21-13 victory over compatriot Han Yue. Wang's precise lobs and smashes established early leads, and errors piled up for her opponent.

"I battled recurring low fever all week and had negative thoughts," Wang admitted. "Reaching the final came down to pure willpower."

China claimed two doubles gold medals through intense all-Chinese finals. Top seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping retained their mixed doubles title against Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 23-21, 21-17.

In the women's doubles, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning outlasted Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian 24-22, 17-21, 21-14 in 69 minutes, securing their third consecutive title.

The only non-Chinese victory came in the men's doubles, where Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri defeated Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, 21-15, 21-14 in just 35 minutes.

Winner Wang Zhiyi of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Han Yue of China at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2025. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

