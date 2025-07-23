In pics: China Open 2025 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 14:13, July 23, 2025

Watanabe Koki of Japan reacts during the men's singles round of 32 match between Watanabe Koki of Japan and Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar of India at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand reacts during the men's singles round of 32 match between Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand and Alwi Farhan of Indonesia at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand competes during the men's singles round of 32 match between Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand and Alwi Farhan of Indonesia at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Watanabe Koki of Japan competes during the men's singles round of 32 match between Watanabe Koki of Japan and Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar of India at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Kim Ga Eun of South Korea at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Han Yue (top) of China competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Han Yue of China and Nidaira Natsuki of Japan at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Yufei of China reacts during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Kim Ga Eun of South Korea at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Han Yue (bottom) of China celebrates after the women's singles round of 32 match between Han Yue of China and Nidaira Natsuki of Japan at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gao Fangjie of China competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Gao Fangjie of China and Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Nidaira Natsuki of Japan competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Han Yue of China and Nidaira Natsuki of Japan at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Kim Ga Eun of South Korea at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gao Fangjie of China competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Gao Fangjie of China and Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Han Yue of China competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Han Yue of China and Nidaira Natsuki of Japan at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chen Yufei of China greets the spectators after the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Kim Ga Eun of South Korea at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Guo Xinwa (R, top)/Chen Fanghui (L, top) of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui of China and Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund of Denmark at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying (2nd R) of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying of China and Hoo Pang Ron/Cheng Su Yin of Malaysia at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gao Jiaxuan (R)/Wu Mengying of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying of China and Hoo Pang Ron/Cheng Su Yin of Malaysia at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Guo Xinwa (top)/Chen Fanghui of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui of China and Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund of Denmark at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund (R) of Denmark compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui of China and Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund of Denmark at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui of China and Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund of Denmark at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying of China and Hoo Pang Ron/Cheng Su Yin of Malaysia at the China Open 2025 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

