Chinese shuttlers win women's doubles at 2025 Indonesia Open
(Xinhua) 09:29, June 09, 2025
JAKARTA, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning won gold in the women's doubles on Sunday at the 2025 Indonesia Open, while Wang Zhiyi claimed silver in the women's singles.
The Chinese pair triumphed over Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in a three-set thriller, 23-25, 21-12, 21-19.
Meanwhile, women's singles world No. 2 Wang secured the silver medal after falling to Paris Olympic champion An Se-young of South Korea.
The final was full of rallies that tested the nerves and stamina of both players, ending with a scoreline of 13-21, 21-19, 21-15.
The 2025 Indonesia Open was held at Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta, with total prize money amounting to 1.45 million U.S. dollars.
