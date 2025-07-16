Highlights of Japan Badminton Open 2025

Xinhua) 13:19, July 16, 2025

Li Shifeng hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Li Shifeng of China and Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Lee Cheuk Yiu hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Li Shifeng of China and Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Li Shifeng hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Li Shifeng of China and Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Lee Cheuk Yiu hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Li Shifeng of China and Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Li Shifeng celebrates scoring during the men's singles round of 32 match between Li Shifeng of China and Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Lee Cheuk Yiu reacts during the men's singles round of 32 match between Li Shifeng of China and Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hong Kong at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Jiang Zhenbang (R)/Wei Yaxin compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China and Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying of China at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying (L) compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China and Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying of China at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin (R) compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China and Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying of China at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gao Jiaxuan (L)/Wu Mengying react during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China and Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying of China at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Jiang Zhenbang (R)/Wei Yaxin celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles round of 32 match between Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China and Gao Jiaxuan/Wu Mengying of China at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)