In pics: women's doubles round of 32 match at Japan Badminton Open 2025

Xinhua) 09:23, July 16, 2025

Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui (R) react during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Jia Yifan (front)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Sung Shuo Yun (R)/Yu Chien Hui react during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Otake Mizuki (L)/Takahashi Miyu compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Otake Mizuki/Takahashi Miyu of Japan at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Li Yijing (R)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Otake Mizuki/Takahashi Miyu of Japan at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Otake Mizuki/Takahashi Miyu (L) compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Otake Mizuki/Takahashi Miyu of Japan at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Otake Mizuki/Takahashi Miyu (R) compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Otake Mizuki/Takahashi Miyu of Japan at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Li Yijing (L)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Otake Mizuki/Takahashi Miyu of Japan at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Otake Mizuki (L)/Takahashi Miyu celebrate scoring during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China and Otake Mizuki/Takahashi Miyu of Japan at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian (L) compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Jia Yifan (R)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui (R) compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)