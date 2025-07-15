Japan Badminton Open: China's Chen Yufei vs. Ukraine's Polina Buhrova
Chen Yufei hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Polina Buhrova of Ukraine at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Polina Buhrova hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Polina Buhrova of Ukraine at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Polina Buhrova hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Polina Buhrova of Ukraine at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Polina Buhrova reacts during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Polina Buhrova of Ukraine at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Chen Yufei reacts during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Polina Buhrova of Ukraine at the Japan Badminton Open 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Photos
