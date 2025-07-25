We Are China

China's Shu Heng wins men's long jump final at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade

Xinhua) 10:25, July 25, 2025

Luka Herden of Germany competes during the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Shu Heng of China competes during the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Gold medalist Shu Heng (C) of China poses with silver medalist Fujihara Koki (L) of Japan, bronze medalist Luka Herden of Germany during the awarding ceremony for the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Shu Heng of China celebrates after the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Fujihara Koki of Japan competes during the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Gold medalist Shu Heng (C) of China poses with silver medalist Fujihara Koki (L) of Japan, bronze medalist Luka Herden of Germany after the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Shu Heng of China celebrates after the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Luka Herden of Germany competes during the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Luka Herden of Germany competes during the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Gold medalist Shu Heng of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Luka Herden of Germany prepares before the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Shu Heng (bottom) of China claps hands with teammate Xiong Shiqi during the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Shu Heng (C) of China celebrates after the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Shu Heng of China celebrates during the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Simon Batz of Germany reacts during the men's long jump final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

