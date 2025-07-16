Cui, Liu named China's flagbearers for World Universiade opening ceremony

Xinhua) 13:11, July 16, 2025

ESSEN, Germany, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Male shuttler Cui Hechen and women's 3x3 basketballer Liu Bei will bear the flag for China at the opening ceremony of the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games, the Chinese delegation announced on Wednesday.

Cui, a student at Hunan Normal University, and Liu, from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, will both make their debut at the University Games.

"This isn't just about myself; I also represent my nation and Chinese college students. I aim to showcase our excellent spirit and demeanor at the opening ceremony," Liu said.

The ceremony will be held at the Schauinsland Reisen Arena, the home ground of football club MSV Duisburg, on Wednesday evening.

China's delegation consists of approximately 220 members, including 120 athletes competing in 14 sports across more than 90 disciplines. Team China athletes have an average age of 21.9 years, ranging from 18 to 25.

