Team China finishes first in women's team final of taekwondo at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade

Xinhua) 16:24, July 24, 2025

Mu Wenzhe (L) of China reacts during the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xing Jiani (C) and Mu Wenzhe (L) of China celebrate winning the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Mu Wenzhe (L) of China celebrates during the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Mu Wenzhe (R) of China competes during the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xing Jiani, Mu Wenzhe (R) and Guo Qing(L) of China celebrate winning the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xing Jiani and Guo Qing (R) of China celebrate winning the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Mu Wenzhe (R) of China competes during the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Mu Wenzhe (L) of China competes during the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xing Jiani (C) and Mu Wenzhe (L) of China celebrate winning the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Gold medalists team China, silver medalists team South Korea, bronze medalists team Thailand and team Kazakhstan pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xing Jiani, Mu Wenzhe (R) and Guo Qing(L, front) of China celebrate winning the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xing Jiani (R) of China competes during the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Gold medalists Mu Wenzhe (C), Xing Jiani (L) and Guo Qing of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xing Jiani, Mu Wenzhe (R) and Guo Qing (L, front) of China celebrate winning the women's team final of taekwondo between China and South Korea at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

