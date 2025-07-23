Guo Qing wins taekwondo women's 53kg category final at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade

Xinhua) 14:54, July 23, 2025

Guo Qing of China reacts after winning the taekwondo women's 53kg category final against Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana of Thailand at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Guo Qing of China celebrates after winning the taekwondo women's 53kg category final against Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana of Thailand at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Guo Qing of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after winning the taekwondo women's 53kg category final against Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana of Thailand at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Guo Qing (R) of China competes with Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana of Thailand during their taekwondo women's 53kg category final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Guo Qing (L) of China competes with Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana of Thailand during their taekwondo women's 53kg category final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

