Women's basketball quaterfinal match at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade: China vs. Japan

Xinhua) 10:36, July 23, 2025

Liu Yutong (R) of China defends during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Players of China high-five with players of Japan after the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Players of China cheer up during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Liu Yutong of China shoots during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Players of China celebrate after winning the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Cao Boyi (top) of China shoots during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Cao Boyi (C) of China shoots a free throw during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Cao Boyi (L) of China grabs the ball during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Chen Yujie (1st L) of China catches the ball during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Players of China line up before the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Players of China cheer after winning the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Players of China celebrate after winning the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Zhang Zihan (C, front) of China fights for the ball with Sato Takako (L, front) and Owaki Haru (R, front) of Japan during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Tian Yuanyuan of China competes during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Sunnan (5th R), head coach of China, instructs before the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Tian Yuanyuan (top) of China shoots during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Liu Yutong (R) of China shoots during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Tang Ziting (C) of China shoots during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Liu Yutong (1st R) of China shoots during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Supporters cheer for players of China during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Cao Boyi (top) of China grabs a rebound during the women's basketball quaterfinal match between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

