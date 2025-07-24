Home>>
China wins 2 medals in women's 1m springboard of diving at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade
(Xinhua) 09:50, July 24, 2025
Gold medalist Ouyang Yu (C) of China, silver medalist Wang Yi (L) of China and bronze medalist Avery Grace Giese of the United States pose during the awarding ceremony for women's 1m springboard of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
Gold medalist Ouyang Yu of China poses during the awarding ceremony for women's 1m springboard of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
Silver medalist Wang Yi of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony for women's 1m springboard of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guo Qing wins taekwondo women's 53kg category final at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade
- Women's basketball quaterfinal match at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade: China vs. Japan
- Chinese divers fend off host's charge at FISU Games
- China wins badminton mixed team final at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games
- In pics: women's 3X3 basketball semifinal at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games
- In pics: opening ceremony of 2025 FISU Winter World University Games
- Chinese delegation attends welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025
- Eder elected as new FISU president
- Interview: Turkish Wushu athlete speaking Chinese becomes celebrity in Chengdu FISU Games
- 31st FISU Games Village closes as last batch of delegations head for home
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.