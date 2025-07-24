China wins 2 medals in women's 1m springboard of diving at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade

Xinhua) 09:50, July 24, 2025

Gold medalist Ouyang Yu (C) of China, silver medalist Wang Yi (L) of China and bronze medalist Avery Grace Giese of the United States pose during the awarding ceremony for women's 1m springboard of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Gold medalist Ouyang Yu of China poses during the awarding ceremony for women's 1m springboard of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Silver medalist Wang Yi of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony for women's 1m springboard of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

