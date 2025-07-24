China claims gold medal in mixed 10m final of diving at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Universiade

Xinhua) 09:50, July 24, 2025

Zheng Junzhi/Wang Weiying (R) of China compete during the mixed 10m final of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gold medalists Zheng Junzhi (3rd L) /Wang Weiying (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Sophia Preston Mcafee (1st L) /Kaden Martin Springfield (2nd L) of the United States and bronze medalists Kim Nahyun (1st R) /Kim Yeongtaek of South Korea pose after the mixed 10m final of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Junzhi/Wang Weiying (L) of China react before the mixed 10m final of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Junzhi/Wang Weiying (L) of China celebrate during the mixed 10m final of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Junzhi/Wang Weiying of China encourage each other with their coach (R) during the mixed 10m final of diving at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

