3-minute battery swap

(People's Daily App) 15:52, July 23, 2025

Can robots now replace their own batteries without human help? The answer is yes! Chinese tech company UBTECH Robotics has unveiled a breakthrough humanoid robot capable of autonomously swapping its battery in just 3 minutes. This innovation enables uninterrupted 24/7 operation.

