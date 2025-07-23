3-minute battery swap
(People's Daily App) 15:52, July 23, 2025
Can robots now replace their own batteries without human help? The answer is yes! Chinese tech company UBTECH Robotics has unveiled a breakthrough humanoid robot capable of autonomously swapping its battery in just 3 minutes. This innovation enables uninterrupted 24/7 operation.
