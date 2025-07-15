Why has Guangdong become a magnet for robotics innovation?

A humanoid robot jogs in the Shenzhen Talent Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province. (Photo from the WeChat official account of EngineAI)

In a public square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, a robot performs a precisely choreographed routine - fluid hand waves, hip rolls, and sharp turns - its movements modeled on a cinematic classic. Further north in Dongguan, two robots carefully navigate an inclined ramp within a testing facility, autonomously trailing a human operator with precision.

Scenes like these are becoming increasingly common in Guangdong, which has quickly emerged as a national leader in robotics innovation. In 2024, the intelligent robotics industry cluster in Guangdong generated over 90 billion yuan ($12.55 billion) in revenue.

This innovation surge stems from Guangdong's unique ecosystem. At the Shenzhen Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Society (AIRS), laboratories hum with robots engineered for a wide range of real-world tasks. The transition from groundbreaking research and development to tangible implementation underscores Guangdong's dynamism in the robotics sector.

"Here, multidisciplinary teams composed of researchers and industry partners collaborate closely to unlock innovation potential," said Ding Ning, executive deputy head of AIRS.

According to Ding, the institute focuses on two priorities: advancing human health and enabling sustainable urban development. By partnering with industry leaders, AIRS seeks to drive breakthroughs that ripple across the industry.

Photo shows a view of the Xbot Park robotics base in Songshan Lake, Dongguan, south China's Guangdong province. (Photo courtesy of the media center of Songshan Lake)

At Shenzhen EngineAI Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., a humanoid robot that stands 1.38 meters tall and weighs about 40 kilograms executes sophisticated maneuvers, with 24 degrees of freedom and a 320-degree rotating motor. In March, the robot drew curious onlookers while sprinting through a park in Shenzhen at 12 kilometers per hour - an apt symbol for Shenzhen's fast-moving robotics industry.

As of the end of last year, Shenzhen reported over 200 billion yuan in robotics output, hosting more than 74,000 enterprises, roughly 16 percent of all smart robotics companies in China.

Beyond eye-catching demonstrations, these technologies are increasingly embedded in daily life and work.

"Our direct-drive motors now power robotic vacuum cleaners and food-delivery units," said Liu Xitong, head of external relations at Direct Drive Tech Technology Limited, a Dongguan-based manufacturer specialising in robotic power modules and joints. Founded just five years ago, the company anticipates shipping more than 10 million units this year.

That rapid growth owes much to support from the Xbot Park, a robotics-focused incubator located in Songshan Lake, Dongguan. "The park provides early-stage funding and instant access to local supply chains. Our inaugural client was another park resident," Liu explained. Today, Direct Drive Tech operates more than 10 automated production lines to meet surging market demands.

A visitor poses for a picture with a humanoid robot at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Yang Jie/People's Daily Online)

Launched in 2014 by three professors from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Xbot Park has since become a leading launchpad for robotics and hardware startups. It connects startups with global universities, research institutions, and supply chains to provide comprehensive resources and financial backing.

From nurturing and incubation to full-fledged development, seeds of innovation planted over a decade ago have now grown into a thriving high-tech ecosystem. According to a park executive, more than 80 robotics and smart hardware startups have been incubated there, with a survival rate of 80 percent. "We help companies accelerate product development, validate markets, and build robust teams."

What accounts for Guangdong's strong appeal to robotics startups and entrepreneurs?

A key factor is the province's robust industrial ecosystem. EngineAI, for instance, operates in Shenzhen's "Robot Valley," home to nearly a dozen universities and more than 100 robotics-related companies, forming a tightly knit value chain.

"We can send a new product design to a supplier in the morning and receive a prototype that by evening," said Yao Aiwen, co-founder of EngineAI.

This tightly integrated value chain is now a defining feature of the region. Shenzhen has developed an end-to-end robotics industrial layout spanning core components to fully assembled robots, with over 60 percent of its supply and production chains localized.

Beyond Shenzhen, cities like Dongguan are reinforcing the province's technological edge through highly supportive development environment. The city has leveraged the Songshan Lake Science City to establish two major innovation platforms: the Guangdong Intelligent Robotics Institute and the Xbot Park robotics base. Together, they provide comprehensive support from incubation and pilot testing to full-scale commercialization.

Powered by its advanced manufacturing capabilities and surging market demand, Guangdong is rapidly forging a new industrial pillar marked by high technology, strong momentum, and large scale. With deliberate investments and deep-rooted infrastructure, the province is taking confident strides toward becoming a hub for artificial intelligence and robotics innovation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)