China debuts homegrown deep-sea robotic arm with 7 functions

Xinhua) 13:39, July 07, 2025

TIANJIN, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China has commissioned its first seven-function robotic arm for deep-sea oil and gas operations, Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC), the developer of the device, said on Sunday.

The mechanical arm has been mounted on a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and performed precision tasks during its inaugural deployment in the Pearl River Mouth Basin. The developer said its maximum operating water depth is 7,000 meters.

It mastered seven capabilities -- extend, retract, swing, rotate, open, grasp and clamp -- and completed valve operations and installed equipment in strong currents.

The 60-kilogram arm, which is 35 percent lighter than its global peers, carried a 125-kilogram payload at full extension. Its cost is also 40 percent lower than imported alternatives.

The COOEC said that the arm advances China into an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing critical deep-sea robotics.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)