Open collaborative ecosystem needed to drive robotics, AI: Unitree CEO

Xinhua) 08:36, July 16, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An open collaborative ecosystem is needed to spur the development of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), Wang Xingxing, founder and CEO of Unitree Robotics, told a press conference on Tuesday.

"The global vision for humanoid robotics technology and product development remains largely aligned, while countries may differ in cultural and industrial backgrounds," he said, citing that China boasts strong capabilities in hardware and manufacturing, while the United States leads in AI software ecosystems.

"These complementary strengths make international collaboration both necessary and beneficial," he said.

Unitree Robotics has made strides in open-sourcing its software, enabling many clients to develop a wide range of applications and innovations on the robotic platforms, Wang said, stressing that both robotics and AI still face significant challenges.

The leading humanoid robotics firm, based in east China's Hangzhou, last year released the humanoid robot G1, which has seen outstanding performance worldwide.

Looking ahead, Wang said that general-purpose robots powered by artificial general intelligence will become a dominant trajectory in future technological development.

The firm aims to integrate robots into a wide range of real-world scenarios, including industry, service and consumer markets, Wang added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)