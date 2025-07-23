Traditional torch festival of Yi ethnic group staged in SW China
Bulls fight during a torch festival in Longtan Township, Butuo County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2025. A traditional torch festival of Yi ethnic group was staged from July 21 to 23 here, which featured various activities including costume displays, campfire party, traditional ethnic sports events, dancing and traditional beauty contest to attract visitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of a torch festival in Butuo County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A traditional torch festival of Yi ethnic group was staged from July 21 to 23 here, which featured various activities including costume displays, campfire party, traditional ethnic sports events, dancing and traditional beauty contest to attract visitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
People wrestle during a torch festival in Longtan Township, Butuo County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2025. A traditional torch festival of Yi ethnic group was staged from July 21 to 23 here, which featured various activities including costume displays, campfire party, traditional ethnic sports events, dancing and traditional beauty contest to attract visitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A singer of Yi ethnic group performs on the opening ceremony of a torch festival in Butuo County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2025. A traditional torch festival of Yi ethnic group was staged from July 21 to 23 here, which featured various activities including costume displays, campfire party, traditional ethnic sports events, dancing and traditional beauty contest to attract visitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
People race horses during a torch festival in Longtan Township, Butuo County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2025. A traditional torch festival of Yi ethnic group was staged from July 21 to 23 here, which featured various activities including costume displays, campfire party, traditional ethnic sports events, dancing and traditional beauty contest to attract visitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
People dressed in traditional costumes of Yi ethnic group parade on the opening ceremony of a torch festival in Butuo County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2025. A traditional torch festival of Yi ethnic group was staged from July 21 to 23 here, which featured various activities including costume displays, campfire party, traditional ethnic sports events, dancing and traditional beauty contest to attract visitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
