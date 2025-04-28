We Are China

Xizang holds Dangjiren horse racing festival

Ecns.cn) 16:18, April 28, 2025

Riders compete during a horse race at the Dangjiren horse racing festival in Damxung County, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Dangjiren literally means a grand party in Damxung, a county located at an average altitude of 4,300 meters in northern Lhasa. During the Dangjiren horse racing festival, local residents wearing colorful long-sleeved clothes and hats race against each other on horses decorated with colorful ornaments.

The festival originated from military parade of Mongolian cavalry since the 17th century.

