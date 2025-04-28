Horse races held in Damxung County, China's Xizang
The winner of one of the horse races celebrates in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo shows riders competing during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo shows riders competing during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A rider comforts his horse ahead of an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Staff members brief riders on the rules ahead of an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025. The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County racecourse with the participation of 403 horses, which will take part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
