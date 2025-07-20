Torch festival celebrated in SW China's Yunnan
A tourist lights a torch at a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2025. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
A drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
Tourists take photos of the main torch at a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2025. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows a fireworks show at a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
Tourists enjoy themselves at a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2025. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2025. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
