Torch festival celebrated in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 15:45, July 20, 2025

A tourist lights a torch at a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2025. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Tourists take photos of the main torch at a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2025. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows a fireworks show at a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Tourists enjoy themselves at a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2025. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of a torch festival in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2025. A torch festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

