SW China's Yunnan cultivates summer tourism industry

Xinhua) 08:52, July 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows tourists visiting Bingzhongluo Township in Gongshan Dulong and Nu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known for its stunning nature beauty, Yunnan Province has cultivated a summer tourism industry, offering tourists diverse experiences amid forests, snow-capped mountains, wetlands, and flower fields. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

A tourist experiences face daubing during an event celebrating Hualian ("daubed face") Festival at the departure hall of Kunming South Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 14, 2025. Known for its stunning nature beauty, Yunnan Province has cultivated a summer tourism industry, offering tourists diverse experiences amid forests, snow-capped mountains, wetlands, and flower fields. (Photo by Yang Zixuan/Xinhua)

Kids play at a park in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 14, 2025. Known for its stunning nature beauty, Yunnan Province has cultivated a summer tourism industry, offering tourists diverse experiences amid forests, snow-capped mountains, wetlands, and flower fields. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

People have fun at a water park in Wenshan City, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2025. Known for its stunning nature beauty, Yunnan Province has cultivated a summer tourism industry, offering tourists diverse experiences amid forests, snow-capped mountains, wetlands, and flower fields. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the view of the Nujiang River in Gongshan Dulong and Nu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2025. Known for its stunning nature beauty, Yunnan Province has cultivated a summer tourism industry, offering tourists diverse experiences amid forests, snow-capped mountains, wetlands, and flower fields. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun at Yulong Snow Mountain scenic area in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 14, 2025. Known for its stunning nature beauty, Yunnan Province has cultivated a summer tourism industry, offering tourists diverse experiences amid forests, snow-capped mountains, wetlands, and flower fields. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos at a lakeside park in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2025. Known for its stunning nature beauty, Yunnan Province has cultivated a summer tourism industry, offering tourists diverse experiences amid forests, snow-capped mountains, wetlands, and flower fields. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)

Tourists experience folk activities with locals at a square in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2025. Known for its stunning nature beauty, Yunnan Province has cultivated a summer tourism industry, offering tourists diverse experiences amid forests, snow-capped mountains, wetlands, and flower fields. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhua)

