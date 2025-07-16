Rivers create striking natural 'hot pot' effect in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:05, July 16, 2025

In Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the confluence of the Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers forms a breathtaking natural phenomenon reminiscent of the Chinese delicacy hot pot. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

The Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers meet at a confluence in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, where their clear and muddy waters form a striking boundary reminiscent of the Chinese delicacy hot pot. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

As the flood season set in, a rare and eye-catching natural phenomenon has emerged in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, where the Jinsha River meets the Hengjiang River.

At their confluence, the two rivers paint a vivid contrast. The Jinsha River flows with a serene, emerald-green hue, like a sheet of silk gliding smoothly through the landscape. In sharp contrast, the Hengjiang River surges forward with sediment-laden, muddy yellow waters.

The two currents run side by side, each maintaining its distinct color while slowly blending together, creating a natural "hot pot" effect reminiscent of the Chinese delicacy where two broths share one pot.

The Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers meet at a confluence in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, where their clear and muddy waters form a striking boundary reminiscent of the Chinese delicacy hot pot. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

The sharply contrasting colors of the Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers create a stunning natural spectacle in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

The sharply contrasting colors of the Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers create a stunning natural spectacle in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)