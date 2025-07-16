Rivers create striking natural 'hot pot' effect in SW China's Yunnan
In Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the confluence of the Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers forms a breathtaking natural phenomenon reminiscent of the Chinese delicacy hot pot. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)
The Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers meet at a confluence in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, where their clear and muddy waters form a striking boundary reminiscent of the Chinese delicacy hot pot. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)
As the flood season set in, a rare and eye-catching natural phenomenon has emerged in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, where the Jinsha River meets the Hengjiang River.
At their confluence, the two rivers paint a vivid contrast. The Jinsha River flows with a serene, emerald-green hue, like a sheet of silk gliding smoothly through the landscape. In sharp contrast, the Hengjiang River surges forward with sediment-laden, muddy yellow waters.
The two currents run side by side, each maintaining its distinct color while slowly blending together, creating a natural "hot pot" effect reminiscent of the Chinese delicacy where two broths share one pot.
The Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers meet at a confluence in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, where their clear and muddy waters form a striking boundary reminiscent of the Chinese delicacy hot pot. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)
The sharply contrasting colors of the Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers create a stunning natural spectacle in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)
The sharply contrasting colors of the Jinsha and Hengjiang rivers create a stunning natural spectacle in Shuifu city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yunnan sprouting into nation's 'vegetable basket'
- Silverware crafting brings wealth to village in SW China's Yunnan
- Australian macadamia nuts thrive in Lincang, SW China's Yunnan
- Tradition and tech deliver Shangri-La's fungus to global tables
- In pics: Ancient town of Jianchuan in SW China's Yunnan
- Sunlight after rain turns Dali's Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake into majestic painting
- Trending in China | Yunnan's crunchy secret: Malong buckwheat strips
- Robot joins traditional Yunnan ethnic dance
- Drones facilitate power restoration in township cut off by floods in SW China's Yunnan
- Cactus turns barren hills into green wealth
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.