In pics: Ancient town of Jianchuan in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:33, July 07, 2025
|Photo shows a view of the ancient town of Jianchuan in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)
Once a vital commercial hub along the ancient Tea Horse Road, the ancient town of Jianchuan, located in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has long upheld its time-honored tradition of revering culture and education. In 2023, it was designated a national historical and cultural city by the State Council.
According to official data, the ancient town of Jianchuan preserves 161 buildings from the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), along with many structures built from the Republic of China era (1912-1949) through the 1960s.
Remarkably, most of these historic residences are still inhabited by local residents, with traditional dwellings making up more than 90 percent of the ancient town's total housing stock.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sunlight after rain turns Dali's Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake into majestic painting
- Trending in China | Yunnan's crunchy secret: Malong buckwheat strips
- Robot joins traditional Yunnan ethnic dance
- Drones facilitate power restoration in township cut off by floods in SW China's Yunnan
- Cactus turns barren hills into green wealth
- Silver craft in village of SW China's Yunnan gains wide recognition
- Discover the beauty of nature in SW China's Yunnan
- Ancient genomes shed light on human prehistory in East Asia
- French entrepreneur bullish on global prospects of SW China's shellac industry
- View of Yunnan Railway Museum in Kunming
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.