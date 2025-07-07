In pics: Ancient town of Jianchuan in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:33, July 07, 2025

Photo shows a view of the ancient town of Jianchuan in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

Once a vital commercial hub along the ancient Tea Horse Road, the ancient town of Jianchuan, located in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has long upheld its time-honored tradition of revering culture and education. In 2023, it was designated a national historical and cultural city by the State Council.

According to official data, the ancient town of Jianchuan preserves 161 buildings from the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), along with many structures built from the Republic of China era (1912-1949) through the 1960s.

Remarkably, most of these historic residences are still inhabited by local residents, with traditional dwellings making up more than 90 percent of the ancient town's total housing stock.

