Discover the beauty of nature in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:49, June 05, 2025

Mist and rainbow appear over Cangshan Mountain after rain. (Photo/Wang Changzong)

On the morning of June 2, after steady rain swept through Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, a breathtaking scene unfolded over Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake. Viewed from above, thick mist shrouded the mountain while the lake lay smooth as glass. Lush green landscapes traced the water's edge, and a rainbow arched over the mountain, creating a striking view that captured the region's enchanting natural beauty.

Cangshan Mountain is shrouded in mist after rain. (Photo/Wang Changzong)

Photo shows Erhai Lake after rain. (Photo/Wang Changzong)

Countryside stretches along the shore of Erhai Lake after rain. (Photo/Wang Changzong)

Photo shows the Three Pagodas of Chongsheng Temple at the foot of Cangshan Mountain after rain. (Photo/Wang Changzong)

Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.

