Silver craft in village of SW China's Yunnan gains wide recognition

People's Daily Online) 13:22, June 13, 2025

Photo shows a silver memorial archway of Xinhua village, Heqing county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

Public records show that Xinhua village, Heqing county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province is home to over 3,000 silver processing workshops and is renowned nationwide for its silverware.

In November 2014, the Heqing silver craft, represented by silver processing techniques of Xinhua village, was added to China's list of national intangible cultural heritage.

The village's silver processing techniques can be traced back to the Nanzhao kingdom (738-902) in what is now Yunnan.

For over a millennium, the village's craftsmen have preserved their skills through a tradition of traveling across the country. These silver artisans absorbed diverse processing techniques from various regions in China.

Photo shows tourists in Xinhua village, Heqing county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

A pivotal transformation occurred in the 1990s, when veteran craftsman Cun Fabiao, a native of Xinhua village, led a movement encouraging artisans to return home. With support from local governments, these returning craftsmen focused their efforts on developing the silver processing sector in the village, transforming it into a major national hub for silverware production and distribution.

Cun, now 63, began accompanying his father from village to village across Yunnan at the age of 16. After completing his apprenticeship, he traveled extensively throughout much of western China, offering door-to-door services to local ethnic groups—crafting and repairing silverware and other metal items.

Photo shows a silver statue of Guan Yu, an ancient Chinese general, made by Cun Fabiao. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

"Simplicity, inclusiveness, and humility are the defining qualities of artisans from Xinhua village," Cun said. During his journeys, he embraced a spirit of openness and learned processing techniques from various ethnic groups.

Upon returning to the village, Cun created several silver craft masterpieces that gradually established his reputation within the industry. In 2017, his large-scale silver carving screen was permanently collected by the Cultural Palace of Nationalities of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission. One year later, he was recognized as a national-level representative inheritor of the Heqing silver craft.

Through decades of dedication, Cun has developed a profound understanding: upholding tradition while embracing innovation is key to carrying forward the silver craft.

The village's inclusive environment has attracted increasing numbers of entrepreneurs who have established businesses and actively integrated into the community. Some continue traditional silver processing, while others apply the village's craftsmanship to copper and other metal products.

Photo shows silver processing workshops in Xinhua village, Heqing county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

Li Yaohua, a 40-year-old craftsman from a neighboring township, exemplifies this tradition of learning and innovation. In his early years, he studied silver craft in other regions of southwest China with his uncle and later worked at a professional silver processing factory in Shanghai, acquiring diverse techniques from craftsmen across different regions.

Li Yaohua later established his own workshop in Xinhua village. In 2017, his silverware won first prize in Yunnan's vocational skills competition. Subsequently, he was recognized as a provincial-level representative inheritor of the Heqing silver craft.

"I'm willing to teach anyone who wants to learn," Li Yaohua said. Like many artisans in Xinhua village, his workshop has welcomed learners from Hunan, Fujian, and Zhejiang provinces, as well as Hong Kong and other regions.

Photo shows a silver kettle made by Li Yaohua. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

Under Xinhua village's influence, approximately 18,000 people across 56 villages in nine townships and towns throughout Heqing county are now engaged in silver and copper processing and sales.

After graduating from university, Li Jie joined a tourism company in Xinhua village, where he handled online sales of silver products. In 2016, he began his entrepreneurial journey, launching his own silver brand in the village.

"We combine traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics," Li Jie said. Unlike older-generation craftsmen, Li Jie creates products that are more suited to daily life and emphasize practicality.

In 2022, Li Jie rented a spacious property in the village, transforming it into an artistic space that includes a B&B, a coffee shop, and a silver processing workshop.

"Here, visitors can not only purchase products but also experience silver culture through immersive engagement," he said.

In 2024, Xinhua village's silver industry achieved an annual output value of approximately 4 billion yuan ($557 million).

Photo shows a silver kettle made by Li Jie. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

Photo shows silver products in a silverware shop in Xinhua village, Heqing county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

