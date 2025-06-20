Robot joins traditional Yunnan ethnic dance

The 9th China-South Asia Expo opened on Thursday in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. A robot inside the pavilion joined in a traditional Yunnan dance, drawing attention and excitement from the crowd.

