Robot joins traditional Yunnan ethnic dance
(People's Daily App) 10:43, June 20, 2025
The 9th China-South Asia Expo opened on Thursday in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. A robot inside the pavilion joined in a traditional Yunnan dance, drawing attention and excitement from the crowd.
(Produced by Zou Yun and intern Chen Weiqing)
