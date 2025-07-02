Home>>
Sunlight after rain turns Dali's Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake into majestic painting
(People's Daily Online) 10:30, July 02, 2025
After days of rain, Dali in southwest China's Yunnan Province finally saw clear skies and sunlight on June 27. From before sunrise to mid-day, Cangshan Mountain was shrouded in drifting clouds and mist, its grandeur perfectly mirrored in the waters of Erhai Lake. The breathtaking view gave vivid form to the poetic lines: "Cangshan, a timeless painting without ink; Erhai, an eternal zither without strings."
The scenery of Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake in the early morning. (Photo by You Binyan)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
