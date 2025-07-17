Summer tourism booms in Yunnan's scenic areas

Xinhua) 13:50, July 17, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows tourists taking a boat at the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The beautiful scenery of Puzhehei, along with the rich amusement facilities there, has attracted lots of visitors during the summer. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows tourists taking boats at the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The beautiful scenery of Puzhehei, along with the rich amusement facilities there, has attracted lots of visitors during the summer. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos at the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2025. The beautiful scenery of Puzhehei, along with the rich amusement facilities there, has attracted lots of visitors during the summer. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos at a coffee shop at the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2025. The beautiful scenery of Puzhehei, along with the rich amusement facilities there, has attracted lots of visitors during the summer. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a blooming lotus at the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The beautiful scenery of Puzhehei, along with the rich amusement facilities there, has attracted lots of visitors during the summer. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists splash water on each other while rowing boats at the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2025. The beautiful scenery of Puzhehei, along with the rich amusement facilities there, has attracted lots of visitors during the summer. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists take a boat at the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2025. The beautiful scenery of Puzhehei, along with the rich amusement facilities there, has attracted lots of visitors during the summer. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the scenery of the Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The beautiful scenery of Puzhehei, along with the rich amusement facilities there, has attracted lots of visitors during the summer. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoys kayaking on Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 16, 2025. The beautiful scenery of Fuxian Lake in summer has attracted tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists take a rest at a coffee shop by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province The beautiful scenery of Fuxian Lake in summer has attracted tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists enjoy the view by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 16, 2025. The beautiful scenery of Fuxian Lake in summer has attracted tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows tourists enjoying kayaking on Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 16, 2025. The beautiful scenery of Fuxian Lake in summer has attracted tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists enjoy the view by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 16, 2025. The beautiful scenery of Fuxian Lake in summer has attracted tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows tourists taking a sightseeing bus by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The beautiful scenery of Fuxian Lake in summer has attracted tourists nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

