Centuries-old Yizu Dage art becomes major tourist attraction in SW China's Yunnan

(新华网) 18:46, July 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a local Yizu Dage team performing during a parade show on a square in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Yizu Dage, a traditional folk art of the Yi ethnic group usually performed during festivals, weddings, funerals and other gathering occasions, has a history of about 10 centuries and was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2008. Weishan is dubbed "cradle of Yizu Dage."

Provincial and prefecture authorities of Yunnan have rolled out policies and dedicated funds in support of the development and popularization of Dage art.

To date, Dage art is not only integral part of local people's daily life, but also a major tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A members of a local Yizu Dage team attends a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a local Yizu Dage team attending a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team wave to tourists during a parade show on the ancient street of Nanzhao in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

A young member of a local Yizu Dage team attends a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team attend a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a local Yizu Dage team performing during a parade show on a square in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team attend a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

A tourist in traditional costume of Yi ethnic group tries Yizu Dage on a square in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team perform during a parade show on the ancient street of Nanzhao in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team attend a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

A drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows members of a local Yizu Dage team attending a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a local Yizu Dage team performing during a parade show on the ancient street of Nanzhao in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team dance with tourists during a parade show on a square in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team chat during a break of a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

Young members of a local Yizu Dage team take a break during practices in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team attend a rehearsal in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a local Yizu Dage team performing during a parade show on the ancient street of Nanzhao in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Members of a local Yizu Dage team perform during a parade show on the ancient street of Nanzhao in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025.

