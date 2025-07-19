Cool-down tourism, mushroom foraging heat up Yunnan's summer retreat

KUNMING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- As the heat wave rolls in, where can one find a cool retreat that also offers the charm of borderland culture and the joy of leisurely sightseeing? Southwest China's Yunnan Province might just be the perfect choice.

From admiring breathtaking landscapes to savoring the delicacies of wild mushrooms and exploring the secrets of rainforests, Yunnan's summer is a vibrant tapestry woven with cool-down tourism and mushroom foraging. These diverse tourism sectors are converging to create a booming summer economy that draws visitors from both within China and beyond its borders.

"Puzhehei is a dream -- a serene place where twilight melts into dawn, where every taste and every touch leave traces too vivid to forget and too profound to describe," wrote an American visitor, Lia, to Yunnan's renowned Puzhehei scenic area last year.

Nearly a year later, Lia and her family returned to this small Chinese village, spending several days to embrace another leisurely summer.

Yunnan's reputation as a cool haven dates back centuries. When asked why Yunnan residents rarely use air conditioning, the answer is almost unanimous: it's unnecessary.

According to climate data from national meteorological stations in Yunnan, the average temperature in July across the province is 21.9 degrees Celsius, with 71 counties falling within the "comfortable" range for human comfort. In fact, 55 percent of its districts and counties are suitable for developing cool-down tourism.

More and more tourists are shifting from "brief stopovers" to "poetic living," exploring lifestyles that suit them best in places like Lijiang, Shangri-La and Qujing.

Yunnan's climatic advantage is now translating into tangible economic benefits. According to the latest tourism statistics, from January to June this year, Yunnan received 371 million visits, representing a 10.8 percent year-on-year increase. The total tourism expenditure reached 658.4 billion yuan (about 92 billion U.S. dollars), a 10.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

This year, Yunnan has been innovating in industrial integration, cultivating new growth points such as live-in travel, night tours and inbound tourism. Data shows that in the first half of this year, the number of travelers choosing to sojourn in Yunnan exceeded 2.8 million, a 45.4 percent increase year-on-year.

"Come to Yunnan, and I'll gift you a 'Jian Shou Qing' mushroom." This playful slogan reflects Yunnan's unique blend of tourism and local mushroom culture. With the recent influx of wild mushrooms onto the market, Yunnan is experiencing a peak in gourmet tourism.

Niche experiences, such as in-depth tours, study tours and family trips centered around wild mushrooms, have become a must-do for visitors.

"Searching for wild mushrooms is like decoding the secrets of nature," said Ma Bo, a visitor from Beijing who traveled to Yunnan specifically for mushroom foraging. Escaping the hustle and bustle of big cities, he finds tranquility in the mountains and enjoys the pleasure of a mushroom hot pot.

Many places in Yunnan have launched unique products, such as "mushroom maps," "mushroom festivals" and "mushroom stamps." These initiatives create a new model of cultural and tourism integration that promotes both dining and travel experiences.

At the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, groups of children are participating in mushroom-themed study tours. "Mushroom study tours are not only a natural experience but also an educational journey," said Luo Qian, a staff member at the botanical garden. They have combined wild mushroom resources with edible mushroom examples to conduct on-site teaching.

As China's "Kingdom of Wild Mushrooms," Yunnan has a natural advantage in developing "mushroom tourism." Thanks to its unique geography, climate and rich biodiversity, Yunnan is home to a wide variety of wild edible mushrooms known for their delicate taste, high nutritional value and fine texture. There are some 900 known edible mushroom species in Yunnan, accounting for over 90 percent of China's total.

According to official statistics, in 2024 alone, Yunnan's edible mushroom production reached nearly 1.2 million tonnes, with a total value of 47.25 billion yuan.

