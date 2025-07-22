We Are China

Explore captivating waterfalls in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 10:33, July 22, 2025

In summer, nothing draws more attention in southwest China's Guizhou Province than its waterfalls.

Photo shows a waterfall at the Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Yang Zhiyong)

Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun city of Guizhou is the largest of its kind in China. In summer, when the water runs high, it comes crashing down like the Milky Way spilling from the heavens.

Aerial photo shows Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun city of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Aerial photo shows Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun city of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Anshun Municipal Committee)

In Chishui city, western Guizhou, waterfalls take on a wilder beauty as streams plunge from Danxia red cliffs like bold brushstrokes bursting from a serene ink painting.

Photo shows the Chishui Waterfall in Chishui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province)

Photo shows a waterfall in Chishui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province)

The Maling River Canyon in Xingyi city is home to over 100 waterfalls, each with its own distinct character and charm.

Photo shows the Maling River Canyon in Xingyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Li Guiyun)

Photo shows a waterfall at the Maling River Canyon in Xingyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Jingjing)

In Libo county's Xiaoqikong scenic area, the 68-step waterfalls lie hidden deep within primitive forests, offering a cool and tranquil escape.

Photo shows Laya Waterfall in Libo county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province)

Photo shows Wolongtan Waterfall in the Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Even the lesser-known waterfalls, whether powerful, serene, or full of life, have their own unique charm.

Photo shows Diaoshuiyan Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Xiong Wei)

Photo shows Yandi Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Long Yong)

Photo shows Xianghuoyan Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Jiang Xingheng)

In Guizhou, waterfalls aren't just to be admired—they're summer's invitation to explore.

Photo shows Dishuitan Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province)

Photo shows Doupotang Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Guo Jianren)

