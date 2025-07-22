Urumqi airport in China's Xinjiang expands as key Eurasian cargo gateway

Xinhua) 09:11, July 22, 2025

URUMQI, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Urumqi Tianshan International Airport in the capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has expanded its international cargo network to 34 flights connecting 19 countries across Central Asia, West Asia, Europe and Africa, Xinjiang Airport Group said on Monday.

After the expanded airport began operations on April 17, it handled 46,000 tonnes of international cargo and mail by June -- a 659 percent year-on-year increase and surpassing its whole-year total for 2024.

Tao Runwen, chairperson of Xinjiang Airport Group, highlighted the airport's role as a key aerial gateway along the Silk Road Economic Belt, noting that its "dual focus on passenger and cargo business" has driven the rapid growth.

Key routes handled by the airport include a 10-hour flight to Zurich in Switzerland and a 7-hour-30-minute direct route to Addis Ababa in Africa, significantly improving logistics efficiency.

Innovative measures, such as a round-the-clock customs clearance system and priority inspection procedures for perishable or precision goods, have slashed customs delays by over 40 percent, according to the airport group.

Plans are underway to expand this network further, with new flight routes to Madrid and Paris slated for late 2025. The airport aims to operate 40 cargo routes by the end of the year.

