Sayram Lake in China's Xinjiang sees tourism boom

Xinhua) 14:38, July 19, 2025

Tourists take an electric sailing boat at Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake -- Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake -- has emerged as a trailblazer in sustainable tourism after achieving full renewable-powered operations in July 2022. The pristine lake, a key ecological and cultural asset, has seen visitor numbers climb steadily ever since.

From January to June this year, the scenic area's tourist arrivals hit 2.86 million, up 14.3 percent compared to the same period last year. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

This photo shows a low-carbon campsite at Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

(Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A drone photo shows the parking lot for shuttle buses at Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

(Photo by Yin Tianjie/Xinhua)

Staff members of State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company patrol at Sayram Lake scenic area to ensure power supply in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

(Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Staff members of State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company communicate with a campsite worker at Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

(Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A drone photo shows electric sailing boats at Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

(Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows staff members of State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company patrolling at Sayram Lake scenic area to ensure power supply in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

(Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An electric paraglider is seen at Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

(Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A drone photo shows staff members of State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company patrolling near Sayram Lake scenic area to ensure power supply in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

(Photo by Yin Tianjie/Xinhua)

