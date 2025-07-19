Sayram Lake in China's Xinjiang enters peak tourist season

Xinhua) 13:24, July 19, 2025

Horses are seen by the Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

Tourists experience electric paragliding at the Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a view of Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Xinhua/Xu Xiaoxuan)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

A couple pose for photos by the Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the scenery of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows tourists visiting Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Xinjiang's highest and largest alpine lake, has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)