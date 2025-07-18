Tourists visit Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 17:00, July 18, 2025

Tourists enjoy a bowl dance performance at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. Kuqa City in recent years has continuously renovated and upgraded the Qiuci Alley ("Qiuci" is a Chinese pinyin form of Kuqa), which sits at the core area of the city. While retaining the original layout of the historical street, the renovation aimed to improve the habitat environment and enrich tourists' experience. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists enjoy a bowl dance performance at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Tourists enjoy a dance performance at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists rest and chat at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists walk at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Locals have a meal in a courtyard at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Children enjoy themselves at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)

Tourists rest and chat at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists buy naan bread, a specialty food, at the Qiuci Alley in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)

