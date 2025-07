We Are China

Performance, equestrian show staged during tourism festival in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:47, July 20, 2025

An equestrian show is staged during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A performance is staged during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows horses running during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An equestrian show is staged during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A performance is staged during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Xiaoxuan)

An equestrian show is staged during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Horses run during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows a horse racing during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows horses running during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

An equestrian show is staged during a tourism festival in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)