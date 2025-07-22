Shanghai's foreign tourist arrivals surge over 50 pct in H1

Xinhua) 08:54, July 22, 2025

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai recorded approximately 3.12 million inbound tourist visits by foreign-passport holders in the first half of 2025, up 53.3 percent year on year, according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism on Monday.

Sustained momentum came from key Asian markets, led by the Republic of Korea with 424,000 trips, up 130.7 percent, Thailand with 254,000 trips, up 140 percent, and Japan with 291,000 trips, up 58.5 percent.

Long-haul sources like the United States, Russia and Australia also posted robust increases.

Foreign tourists cite China's visa facilitation policies and improved services, clean cities, efficient transport, and creative souvenirs, as well as Shanghai's newly opened Legoland Resort, the city's cosmopolitan atmosphere, diverse attractions, and modern infrastructure as key draws.

To consolidate its position as China's premier entry destination, Shanghai launched "This is Shanghai." This tourism promotion initiative features promotional films with "city ambassadors," a "cultural passport" guidebook, and curated experiential routes -- all aimed at boosting interactive engagement for global travelers.

City officials emphasized ongoing efforts to integrate "first-stop cultural exposure" with immersive storytelling, positioning Shanghai as a world-class tourism hub with global appeal.

