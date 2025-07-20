Mainland tourism dazzles at Taipei travel expo with cultural relic souvenirs

Xinhua) 10:24, July 20, 2025

TAIPEI, July 19 (Xinhua) -- At the ongoing 2025 Summer Travel Expo in Taipei, visitors have been drawn to a cultural and creative products zone, where they can scan an AR code on the packaging of a popular fridge magnet and snap fun photos of themselves "wearing" a traditional phoenix crown.

Running from Friday to Monday, the expo features a collaboration between the Taipei Office of the mainland-based Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Straits (ATETS) and the National Museum of China, offering a fresh and trendy way to enjoy the charm of the mainland.

In the exhibition zone, visitors can explore a diverse selection of creative products inspired by the museum's cultural treasures. The showcase features more than 40 items spanning seven distinct themes, including the product range inspired by the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) Empress Xiaoduan's phoenix crown. Additionally, a captivating photo display showcases specially designed coffee, cakes, and ice cream.

"These products blend the aesthetic beauty of traditional culture and are truly unique," said a Taiwan visitor surnamed Huang, who stopped by the exhibition zone out of his personal interest in history and culture. He noted that each province on the mainland has its own distinctive cultural charm, and he hopes to visit cities like Beijing and Nanjing in the future.

"Many people in Taiwan are eager to travel to and learn more about the mainland. With the convenience of high-speed rail, more travelers are starting to explore second- and third-tier cities, as well as a wider variety of destinations and travel routes," said Huang Te-chen, chairman of a local travel agency.

In recent years, the mainland has actively promoted the integration of culture and tourism. Museums have become increasingly popular travel destinations, and related creative products have been warmly received by visitors.

Museum cultural and creative products bring static relics to life, presenting traditional Chinese culture in vivid, engaging, and accessible ways that resonate particularly with younger generations in Taiwan, according to the Taipei Office of the ATETS.

The Taipei Office of the ATETS set up a total of 24 booths at the expo, including zones for mainland tourism resources, airline services and Hanfu experiences.

Around 200 enterprises with over 600 booths are attending this year's expo.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)